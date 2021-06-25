ANL 34.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
ASC 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
ASL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
AVN 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 12.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FCCL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PAEL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 12.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.95%)
TRG 156.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.59%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,245 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (0.07%)
BR30 27,245 Increased By ▲ 13.36 (0.05%)
KSE100 47,973 Increased By ▲ 10.41 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,296 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

M-wallets: on the march

BR Research 25 Jun 2021

Shaking off the fatigue of the pandemic year, the country’s digital financial services (DFS) segment is making good progress. As per the latest quarterly statistics on branchless banking (BB) released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total number of mobile wallets had reached almost 67 million by the end of March 2021, showing a growth of 38 percent compared to the end of March last year.

More importantly, the number of ‘active’ mobile wallet accounts had reached almost 43 million by the end of March 2021, resulting in a growth of 54 percent on a year-on-year basis. The growth rate in active wallets (active wallets are either opened in the past 180 days or have performed at least one transaction in the past 180 days) is much higher than that in total wallets – this suggests users who had previously registered on the platform but had soon gotten inactive may be coming back to their wallets.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, the time period that was marked by the lows and ultra-lows of Covid-19, the number of active m-wallets had increased by 15 million, as per the SBP data. That’s a big number. Moreover, the ratio of active m-wallets has also improved in this period. Back in March 2020, 58 percent of m-wallets were classified as ‘active’– by March 2021, the activity ratio had improved to 64 percent.

The yearly growth in active m-wallets has also had a notable impact on transactions. In the Jan-Mar 2021 period, the volume of transactions had reached 550 million, showing a growth of 53 percent over the same period last year. As for the value of transactions, Rs1.33 trillion worth of funds made their way into or through the m-wallets for different kinds of transactions during 1QCY21, a yearly growth of 65 percent.

Among the top-five transactions by volume are mobile top-ups, inter-wallet fund transfer, and cash deposit in wallet, utility bill payment, and wallet to bank account fund transfer. The top-five transactions in terms of value are inter-wallet fund transfer, cash deposit in wallet, wallet to bank account fund transfer, cash withdrawal from wallet, and bank account to wallet transfer.

While wallet growth is galloping, how is the erstwhile-dominant channel, Over-the-Counter (OTC), doing? The SBP data show that OTC volume came in at 39 million transactions worth Rs98 billion in the Jan-Mar 2021 period, a yearly decline of 13 percent and 26 percent, respectively. This has come even though the number of active agents has increased in the same period by 15 percent to reach 0.22 million. This provides one more clue that wallets are on the march.

Historical data show that in just two years since March 2019, the active m-wallets have more than doubled in number. The current tally needs to double once more and sustain itself, before a victory can be declared by service providers in a largely-untapped market for mobile wallets. Over 100 million adults in the country form the addressable market for this DFS product. But how soon can coverage go from 43 million to 100 million? Another challenge is to improve gender and regional inclusion in the account mix.

Mobile Wallets bank account online fund transfer utility bill payment

M-wallets: on the march

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters