IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif's appeals in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

  • Islamabad High Court says since Nawaz was a "fugitive from law hence has lost his right of audience before this court and we are left with no choice except to dismiss his appeal"
BR Web Desk 24 Jun 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Nawaz Sharif's appeals against sentences by an accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

On Wednesday, an IHC division bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had reserved the verdict after hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team.

The IHC in its verdict has stated that since Nawaz was a "fugitive from law hence has lost his right of audience before this court and we are left with no choice except to dismiss his appeal".

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

"There is nothing in the Constitution or the Rules to compel the court to decide on merits an appeal filed by an accused person who has chosen to be fugitive from justice and while remaining so decides to disobey or frustrate the orders, directions and process of the court from which he seeks justice," the verdict added.

The judgment further noted that Nawaz was offered a fair trial and that he was “convicted only after the trial court had provided him with the opportunity to plead his case and cross-examine the prosecution witnesses.”

"[Nawaz] proceeded abroad and did not appear before this court despite [being] on bail and without any justification or basis, remained absent on a number of dates of hearing, hence this court was left with no option but to follow the procedure ... and declared him a fugitive from the law," the judgment noted.

In 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to 10 years in prison for owning assets beyond known income in the Avenfield reference. His daughter, Maryam, was given seven years sentence for abetment in the same case.

Nawaz was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference in 2018.

In November 2019, Nawaz flew to London after the current government removed his name from the Exit Control List.

