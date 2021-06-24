ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher as IT gains outweigh losses in Reliance

  • The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.66% at 15,790.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.75% to end at 52,699.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, as gains in heavyweight information technology stocks outweighed losses in Reliance Industries, which ended down as its annual general meeting was underway.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.66% at 15,790.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.75% to end at 52,699.

Both indexes scaled all-time highs this month, driven by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-led curbs in several states, and a recent record surge in daily vaccinations. However, expiry of monthly contracts for June led to a pullback in the last two sessions.

On Thursday, technology stocks were back in focus, with the Nifty IT index closing 2.79% higher after three sessions of losses in the past four. Software services firms Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, adding more than 3.4% each.

Conglomerate Reliance closed 2.4% lower, and was the top drag to the Nifty 50. At its annual general meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he expects the company to formalise its partnership with Saudi Aramco this year, but did not provide any specific details.

Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will also join Reliance's board as an independent director.

In other stocks, Speciality Restaurants, the owner of well-known domestic brands such as Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta, added 4.8% after reporting a March-quarter profit versus a loss a year ago.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, which runs 70 hospitals across the country, lost 1.3% after reporting a fall in its March-quarter profit. The company also reorganised its offline pharmacy business and digital healthcare platform into a new unit.

Iron and steel manufacturer Shyam Metalics and Energy and auto components maker Sona Comstar both gained over 20% in their stock market debuts.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares end higher as IT gains outweigh losses in Reliance

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters