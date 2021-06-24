Dubai Airport Terminal 1 reopens after over a year

ISLAMABAD: Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 resumed operations from June 24 after 15 months of suspension due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, welcoming visitors from across the globe.

Terminal 1 and Concourse D were closed on March 25, 2020 as part of the Dubai’s strategy to control the spread of Covid-19.

Dubai Airports operates three terminals at DXB. Terminal 1 caters to foreign carriers, T3 is dedicated for Emirates airline and T2 serves flydubai and other budget carriers, Khaleej Times reported.

“This move signals our confidence that the outlook for the rest of the year and beyond is one of optimism, as well as being a clear indication of Dubai’s intent to lead the aviation industry in its efforts to enable social and economic recovery of the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports.

"This reopening is a collaborative effort of the many stakeholders involved in the operation of the world’s largest international airport and we are delighted to be able to make this important step towards the restoration of full airport operations."

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, earlier said 66 airlines will move to Terminal 1 and the resumption of Terminal 1 operations will create 3,500 different jobs.