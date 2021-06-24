ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
Karachi's CBC says registration of pet dogs mandatory

  • Statement comes following attack on senior lawyer in Karachi's Defence
Aisha Mahmood 24 Jun 2021

Karachi: The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has said that it is mandatory for residents to register their pet dogs with the board following a recent incident in which a senior advocate was attacked in Defence.

"It has come to the notice of the CBC that residents of the Clifton Cantonment area are keeping pet dogs in their houses without registration of the same," a notification by the board said.

The board has made it compulsory for residents to register their dogs as per section 119 of the Cantonment Act 1924 so that the CBC can confirm whether the dogs have been muzzled or are disease-free or not.

The CBC notification further said that keeping unregistered dogs is illegal under the provisions of the Cantonment Act 1924, warning that failure to comply with the CBC will lead to 'the detention or destruction of the dogs, imposition of fine/legal actions/remedies under the prevailing laws etc'.

The notification comes following an incident in which senior advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali was left injured after two pet dogs mauled him. According to a video circulating on social media, the senior lawyer can be seen walking along a road when two dogs attack him.

Action against stray dogs in Karachi: Sindh government, civic agencies asked to form task force

In the video, a man, apparently the caretaker of the dogs, tries to separate them from the victim who is tackled to the ground. He then runs off to find another man and they both pull the dogs away from Ali.

Karachi Bar Association said that the senior lawyer was left bleeding on the road and neither the owner nor anyone from his household helped him.

A case has been registered against the pet owners Daniyal and his father, Humayun Khan, who has already gotten bail from a local court, while the two dog handlers have been arrested, DAWN reported.

