Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process

  • Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Ibrahim Taharian Fird meets FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Aisha Mahmood 24 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan and Iran discussed on Thursday matters of mutual interest including the security situation in the region as well as the Afghan peace process.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Ibrahim Taharian Fird met FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The FM congratulated the Iranian leadership on successful presidential elections and expressed best wishes from Pakistani leadership to Iran's newly elected President Syed Ibrahim Raisi, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Qureshi appreciated Iranian FM's role in the two-sided relations, adding that in the last few years, the deep fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran have become more stable.

While discussing the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan has always supported that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, adding that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution through comprehensive dialogue was the best option to resolve the conflict.

He continued that both Pakistan and Iran have been affected by the disturbance in Afghanistan, saying that increasing extremism in Afghanistan is a cause of concern.

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

"The Afghan factions will have to take immediate steps to make the Afghan peace process a result. Peace in Afghanistan will help promote contacts in the region, increase trade activities, return of Afghan refugees and regional stability," FO quoted Qureshi as saying.

