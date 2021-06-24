ANL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.6%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
AVN 97.16 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.47%)
BOP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 124.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.5%)
HUMNL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
JSCL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
MLCF 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.67%)
SNGP 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.28%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
UNITY 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
WTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
BR100 5,263 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.63%)
BR30 27,415 Increased By ▲ 180.21 (0.66%)
KSE100 48,073 Increased By ▲ 172.05 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,349 Increased By ▲ 89.69 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Jun 24, 2021
Russian rouble firms towards 72 vs dollar

  • The rouble firmed 0.3% to 72.40 against the dollar, moving closer to 71.55, its strongest level since July reached on June 11.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed towards the 72 mark against the dollar on Thursday, helped by high oil prices and month-end tax payments at home that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble firmed 0.3% to 72.40 against the dollar, moving closer to 71.55, its strongest level since July reached on June 11.

"We expect the rouble to move to the lower boundary of the 72-74 range against the dollar," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 86.44 .

The rouble strengthened this month after President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks, though their summit highlighted discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine.

But expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise rates and threats of more Western sanctions have since battered the Russian currency.

The rouble did not react to a Wednesday's incident in the Black Sea where Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean peninsula.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $75.54 after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks confirmed outlook for robust fuel demand.

Russian stock indexes, however, lacked momentum despite high oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,669.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 3,838.4points, hovering near an all-time high of 3,865.20 reached last week.

