ANL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.6%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
AVN 97.16 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.47%)
BOP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 124.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.5%)
HUMNL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
JSCL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
MLCF 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.67%)
SNGP 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.28%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
UNITY 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
WTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
BR100 5,263 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.63%)
BR30 27,415 Increased By ▲ 180.21 (0.66%)
KSE100 48,073 Increased By ▲ 172.05 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,349 Increased By ▲ 89.69 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens raises growth target with digital drive

  • Company to grow faster by combining real and digital worlds
  • Three billion euro share buyback to be launched in October
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

ZURICH: Siemens unveiled targets on Thursday to outpace the market by combining its core engineering business with digital expertise in the first strategic blueprint under new Chief Executive Roland Busch.

Busch, who took over as CEO from Joe Kaeser in February, wants to win customers and deliver growth by using Siemens's software and hardware, the company said at its investor day.

The German engineering company aims to expand beyond its traditional industrial customers by boosting its digital offering used to improve the performance of their factories, trains and buildings.

"Digilitalisation, automation and sustainability are growth engines for our business. Here, our core business and our digital business reinforce each other in a virtuous circle," Busch said in a statement.

Under the plan, Siemens raised its target for increasing its comparable annual revenue at a rate of 5%-7%, above global market growth and Siemens's own previous target. Both ran at 4%-5%.

Digital technology is expected to lead, with a faster growth rate of 10% per year from the 5.3 billion euros ($6.33 billion) of revenues Siemens made in the area in 2020.

The company also hiked the profit margin targets for its mobility and smart infrastructure businesses, in the goals that will apply from October 2021, the start of Siemens's 2022 business year.

Under the strategy, Siemens said it will develop digital applications for specific industries and launch products more quickly in areas, including automation, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The company, which competes with Switzerland's ABB, France's Schneider Electric and General Electric and Alstom, also wants to enter additional markets with a value of 120 billion euros through organic growth and acquisitions.

No details were given on how much Siemens would spend, but its $700 million acquisition announced in May of U.S. electronic components company Supplyframe and the last year's $16.4 billion purchase of Varian Medical Systems were examples of this approach.

Still, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said Siemens remained committed to keeping its investment grade rating.

Accompanying the targets will be a new 3 billion euro ($3.58 billion) share buyback, starting in October to run until 2026. The buyback is a slowdown from the company's two 3 billion euro repurchases over the last five years.

Siemens also committed to a progressive dividend policy, which means a rising or stable annual pay out to shareholders.

Earnings per share, before the amortisation of goodwill for acquisitions would increase in the high single digit range, around 8% to 10%, the company added.

In an update on trading, Siemens said the favourable business development had continued, and it expected full year net income in the range of 5.7 to 6.2 billion euros.

The forecast included the impact of the 300 to 500 million euro integration costs associated with the Varian acquisition which had not been included in previous company outlook.

Siemens growth target digital drive

Siemens raises growth target with digital drive

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process

Taliban takeover of Afganistan not inevitable: US experts

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

Opposition MNAs term budget ‘for the rich and by the rich’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters