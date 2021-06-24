ANL 34.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.24%)
ASC 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.2%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
AVN 97.60 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.93%)
BOP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
BYCO 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
FFL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.13%)
HUMNL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.93%)
KAPCO 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PAEL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
POWER 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
PPL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.67%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.38%)
TRG 162.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.43%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.22%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 20.65 (0.39%)
BR30 27,405 Increased By ▲ 170.26 (0.63%)
KSE100 47,983 Increased By ▲ 82.13 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,306 Increased By ▲ 46.3 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England torn between inflation fears and Covid recovery

  • The BoE's chief task is to use monetary policy as a tool to keep the inflation rate close to a 2.0-percent target, in order to preserve the value of money.
AFP Updated 24 Jun 2021

LONDON: The Bank of England is forecast to keep record low interest rates on Thursday -- the latest major central bank to weigh fears of spiking inflation against the need to nurture economic recovery from Covid.

The British central bank will announce the outcome of its meeting at 1100 GMT, when it is predicted to keep rates at 0.1 percent and maintain bond-buying stimulus.

The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank kept their own ultra-low rates and economic support measures intact in recent weeks, insisting that high inflation is a temporary side-effect from the global rebound.

The Bank of England's rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Andrew Bailey, will be eager not to snub out any nascent economic recovery in the second quarter by raising rates too soon.

The BoE's chief task is to use monetary policy as a tool to keep the inflation rate close to a 2.0-percent target, in order to preserve the value of money.

Inflation last month hit 2.1 percent -- the highest level since before the pandemic -- with clothing, fuel and oil prices rebounding as the economy reopens.

Policymakers will also be mindful of retreating unemployment, as the economy gradually emerges from lockdown.

"Inflation is rising and unemployment is falling, but the Bank of England isn't going to do anything about raising interest rates until it's sure these aren't just transitory factors emanating from an economy that's gone from red to green," said analyst Laith Khalaf at stockbroker AJ Bell.

The labour market is being helped also by the government's temporary furlough scheme, which pays the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers but will be phased out by September.

The Covid-ravaged economy grew by an encouraging 2.3 percent in April as the government began to ease lockdown.

Bright survey data has sparked hope of a rebound in the second quarter or three months to June, after shrinking 1.5 percent in the first quarter.

Private sector business activity expanded at a near-record pace in June, with businesses taking on staff at a record rate, data firm IHS Markit said.

The BoE expects the economy to grow 7.25 percent this year.

But markets are increasingly anxious over a global inflationary surge, fuelled by consumers' pent-up demand.

BoE chief economist Andy Haldane, who will attend his swansong MPC on Thursday, has warned of a "dangerous moment" for central bankers and the broader economy.

"The inflation tiger is never dead. While nothing is assured, acting early as inflation risks grow is the best way of heading off future threat. This is monetary policy 101," Haldane wrote in New Statesman magazine.

Bailey has however repeatedly stated his belief that current inflationary pressures are only "transitory".

Inflation in Britain has nevertheless accelerated sharply since March, when the government began a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Bank of England economic recovery COVID COVID recovery

Bank of England torn between inflation fears and Covid recovery

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters