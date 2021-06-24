ANL 34.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.24%)
ASC 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.2%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
AVN 97.60 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.93%)
BOP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
BYCO 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
FFL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.13%)
HUMNL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.93%)
KAPCO 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PAEL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
POWER 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
PPL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.67%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.38%)
TRG 162.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.43%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.22%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 20.92 (0.4%)
BR30 27,408 Increased By ▲ 173.11 (0.64%)
KSE100 47,993 Increased By ▲ 92.79 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,310 Increased By ▲ 50.54 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

  • The dollar fetched 111.01 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.95 yen in New York late Wednesday.
AFP 24 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday in cautious trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors digested the latest economic data and news on coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent, or 80.11 points, at 28,794.78 in early trade while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 4.18 points, to 1,944.96.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with a bearish tone after the... Dow dipped again" on profit-taking, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 percent at 33,874.24 and the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq edged 0.1 percent to a second straight record.

Investors were "awaiting fresh market-moving events" while watching the vaccination drive in Japan and digesting a US purchasing managers index for June issued overnight, senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 111.01 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.95 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Eisai rallied 4.14 percent to 12,570 yen in early trade after the Japanese pharmaceutical firm and its US partner Biogen said that their Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab has received a breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Lecanemab is the second drug the companies are working on to treat Alzheimer's patients. The first -- named Aduhelm -- was approved by the FDA earlier this month.

Other drugmakers were lower, with Daiichi Sankyo trading down 0.82 percent at 2,455 yen and Takeda Pharmaceutical off 0.37 percent at 3,719 yen.

Elsewhere, market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo, was down 0.31 percent at 82,760 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu was off 0.76 percent at 2,783 yen.

