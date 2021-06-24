ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JPMC Tomotherapy machine to serve 65 cancer patients on daily basis

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) is going to utilise its cancer treatment service to the optimum level as the state of the art multi-million dollar Tomotherapy machine would now serve up to 65 cancer patients, on a daily basis.

Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Sciences at JPMC would be enhanced four times by March 2022, and the gynaecology department would also be revamped by the end of next year.

Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF)-JPMC Executive Committee Chairman Mushtaq K Chhapra told Business Recorder that PAF-JPMC has been able to introduce latest radiographic equipment at JPMC, one such equipment is Tomotherapy which has been serving patients since October last year.

“Around 25 cancer patients are currently being served free of cost through Tomotherapy system, per day. However, in order to cater the growing needs of patients, we have decided to utilise this technology to its optimum level,”

We have extensively worked towards enhancing and upgrading radiographic facilities at JPMC. The Tomotherapy System is among the most revolutionary radiotherapy innovations in the history of cancer treatment, completely redefining the standard for individualised and precise treatment of tumours anywhere in the body — while creating a new paradigm for patient comfort and quality of life.

He said the CyberKnife technology at JPMC also serves approx 25 patients per day. JPMC is the only hospital in Pakistan offering this treatment and the only hospital in the world providing it free of cost. The actual cost for one treatment internationally goes up to $1,000, he said.

CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery, a robotic cutting edge technology, uses high cancer killing dose of radiation in a precise, painless, and non-invasive manner.

Chhapra said that Cancer treatment puts a great financial stress on needy patients, many of the affected patients are not able to get timely treatment and many have to leave the treatment in between due to their financial shortcomings. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Pakistan, by the end of 2020, new cancer cases estimated to be 180,000 and recorded cancer deaths were approximately with 330,000 prevalent cases in the last 5 years.

He said PAF-JPMC have already initiated the construction for Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at JPMC to provide quality mental health services free of charge to deserving patients. He said that socio-economic adversities, poverty, strained family relations etc. have contributed to the psychological problems in Pakistan, especially in our masses. A very small percentage of psychiatric units are state-owned which further amplifies the mental problems of the less privileged classes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

JPMC cancer patients Mushtaq K Chhapra Tomotherapy machine CyberKnife Robotic

JPMC Tomotherapy machine to serve 65 cancer patients on daily basis

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.