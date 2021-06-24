ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
Development of people of Sindh Livestock sector can play vital role: SU VC

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam said that the Livestock sector can play an important role in the economic development of the people of Sindh; the country’s economy can be changed through agriculture and livestock.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a two-month training program on “Community Livestock extension workers for intangible asset transfer” Dr. Fateh Marri said that the red cow is the best and historical breed of cow in the country, many countries including Brazil and Australia are taking advantage of this, he told that the coin found in Moen-jo-daro bears a resemblance mark of the bull, which indicates the ancient descent of red cow.

He said that according to the data given in the budget of the federal government, the growth rate of the economy is 3.9 percent, which will increase to 6 percent in the next 12 years, during budget session it is mentioned that economy development is only related with development of agriculture and livestock.

Ghulam Mustafa Jamro, Regional Manager, NRSP, a social organization, said that the youth who would benefit from this training program would not only play a role in preventing diseases in cattle through the people of their area, but they will be able to financial support to their families. Social leader Latif Jamal said the program includes poor youth from many areas, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin, who have received training on the importance of livestock, their care and their importance in alleviating poverty in backward areas.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that people are now facing difficulties in marketing livestock diseases, milk and meat, so the trained youth will benefit the cattle breeders from their training, he said that the products can be marketed better in the cities to make more profit than raw mawa, curd, lassi, ice cream and other things.

Razia Panhwar of Pakistan Party Elevation Fund said that in areas where there is no veterinary hospital or doctor, there is a lot of concern about diseases in cattle, due to which People suffer a lot, while livestock has now become an industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

