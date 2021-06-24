PTI govt legislating beyond demands of FATF: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made the situation difficult for the business community and the common man by legislating beyond the demands of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Talking to media at the Parliament House, on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said that the government has done injustice to the people of Pakistan and the business community by legislating beyond the demands of the FATF.

“This government has made the situation difficult for the business community and common man by such legislations. This legislation was forcibly passed and also could not take Pakistan out of the grey list. The business community was already suffering due to the Covid-19 and continues to do so now because of this legislation,” he said.

Bilawal also strongly condemned the terror incident in Lahore Wednesday morning.

He said that there will be an increase in such incidents when the Pakistan policy in Afghan peace process is not correct and some terror organisations are active across the border.

“I had demanded on the floor of the assembly that whatever this government is doing covertly and through the backdoor should be brought before the representatives of the people. The government should tell us what its policy is. The speaker has also accepted our demand and after the budget session the opinion of other parties will also be made known,” he said.

Regarding meeting of Zardari with Pervez Ilahi in Lahore, the chairman PPP said that we are very thankful to Pervez Ilahi who visited Zardari Saheb to inquire after his health.

“We had achieved many successes in government with Pervez Ilahi’s party and when we increased the buying price of wheat, PML-Q not only appreciated it but itself demanded an increase in buying price thus, benefitting growers in Punjab as well,” he said.

Regarding proposed All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition, he said that he has already spoken to Shehbaz Sharif about the government’s measures for rigging in the elections, the opposition needs to work together against it.

We should not allow the government to rig the elections, he said.

Bilawal said that he is planning to visit entire Punjab soon and people are contacting him from all over Pakistan to join the PPP.

He said that our doors are open for everyone who wants to get rid of the failed and unjustified government.

He said that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been tasked with contacting everyone who has raised Jeay Bhutto slogan even at the time of his grandfather, mother or worked with his father, he is ready to work with them all.

There will be an increase in party’s support base and such people are in contact with the party, he said.

