COAS acknowledges Turkish engagements with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a day long official visit to Turkey called on General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, wherein General Yasar Guler, Commander Turkish General Staff and General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces were also present, the ISPR said in a statement here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it added that matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed.

It stated that the army chief acknowledged the Turkish engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

“He [COAS] also reiterated that Turkey is one of the key Muslim countries in the region and that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have [a] positive impact on regional peace and stability,” it added.

It further stated that the Turkish dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was also presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out military contingent, it added.

