KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 118,021 tonnes of cargo comprising 97,570 tonnes of import cargo and 20,451 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 97,570 tonnes comprised of 46,265 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,437 tonnes of DAP; 6,274 tonnes of soya bean seeds; and 37,594tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 20,451 tonnes comprised of 19,612 tonnes of containerised cargo 139 tonnes of bulk cargo and 700 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 5,770 containers comprising of 4,016 containers import and 1,754 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 694 of 20’s and 1,495 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 176 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 523 of 20’s and 257 of 40’s loaded containers while 97 of 20’s and 310 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely KMTC Colombo, Oriental Daphne, Northern Dedication, Cosco Rotterdam, Milos and Han Hui carrying containers, tanker, and general cargo respectively at the berths.

There are three ships namely Kota Nilam, Navig8 Sirus and Everrich 7 sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 80,069 tonnes comprising 70,569 tonnes of import cargo and 9,500 tonnes of export cargo including 1,830 loaded and empty containers (1330 TEUs imports and 500 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on.

The total import cargo of 80,069 tonnes includes 36,200 tonnes of coal; 5,750 tonnes of palm oil; 2,500 tonnes of mogas and 25,270 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 9,500 tonnes includes 9,500 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are fifteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Adami, Leopold Staff Seacon-8, and Thor Caliber; and another ship African Sanderling carrying Natural gas, project cargo, general cargo, and coal are expected to take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, MW-2, and MW-4 on Wednesday 23rd June 2021. Two more ships CMA CGM Orfeo and Irenes Ray due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 24th June 2021.

