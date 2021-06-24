ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 118,021 tonnes of cargo comprising 97,570 tonnes of import cargo and 20,451 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 97,570 tonnes comprised of 46,265 tonnes of containerised cargo; 7,437 tonnes of DAP; 6,274 tonnes of soya bean seeds; and 37,594tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 20,451 tonnes comprised of 19,612 tonnes of containerised cargo 139 tonnes of bulk cargo and 700 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 5,770 containers comprising of 4,016 containers import and 1,754 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 694 of 20’s and 1,495 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 176 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 523 of 20’s and 257 of 40’s loaded containers while 97 of 20’s and 310 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely KMTC Colombo, Oriental Daphne, Northern Dedication, Cosco Rotterdam, Milos and Han Hui carrying containers, tanker, and general cargo respectively at the berths.

There are three ships namely Kota Nilam, Navig8 Sirus and Everrich 7 sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 80,069 tonnes comprising 70,569 tonnes of import cargo and 9,500 tonnes of export cargo including 1,830 loaded and empty containers (1330 TEUs imports and 500 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on.

The total import cargo of 80,069 tonnes includes 36,200 tonnes of coal; 5,750 tonnes of palm oil; 2,500 tonnes of mogas and 25,270 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 9,500 tonnes includes 9,500 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are fifteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Adami, Leopold Staff Seacon-8, and Thor Caliber; and another ship African Sanderling carrying Natural gas, project cargo, general cargo, and coal are expected to take berths at PGPCL, MW-1, MW-2, and MW-4 on Wednesday 23rd June 2021. Two more ships CMA CGM Orfeo and Irenes Ray due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 24th June 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.