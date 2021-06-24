ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
China stocks climb

Reuters 24 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China shares closed higher on Wednesday, with commodity firms leading gains, as investors lapped up reassurance from the Federal Reserve chief that the US central bank will not hasten to hike rates.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.25% at 3,566.22, rising for the third consecutive session. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.49%. Leading the gains, the sub-index for non-ferrous metal sector gained 1.68% while the coal sector sub-index surged 3.48%, according to Sina Finance. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.69% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.126%.

Automakers were among the largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index with both Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd rose by the daily limit of 10%.

Lifting investors’ risk appetite was Fed chief Jerome Powell’s reassurance of the goal of a broad labour market recovery while he also said fear of inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises.

Chinese coking coal futures jumped more than 5% on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight session, on supply concerns as safety inspection by authorities halted production at some mines.

China’s state planner said it and the market regulator have recently sent teams to various areas to look into commodities prices and supplies and would learn about mid- and downstream companies’ situations.

