ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              Mutriba        Disc.          Wilhelmsen         20-06-2021
                                 Gas Oil        Ship Services
OP-2              Jag Pooja      Disc           Alpine Marine      21-06-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
B-2               Oriental       Disc.          East Wind          22-06-2021
                  Daphne         Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-5               Han Hui        Load           Legend Shipping    23-06-2021
                                 General        & Logistic
                                 Cargo
B-8/B-9           Cosco          Disc.          Cosco              22-06-2021
                  Rotterdam      Load           Shipping Lines
                                 Container
B-13/B-14         Evropi         Disc. Dap      Bulk Shipping      21-06-2021
                                                & Trading
B-14/B-15         Thalassic      Disc. Soya     Ocean Services     09-06-2021
                                 Bean Seeds
Nmb-1             Al Hilal 1     Load General   Latif Trading      17-05-2021
                                 Cargo          Company
Nmb-1             Mobine         Load Rice      N.s Shipping       21-06-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24              Milos          Load           East Wind          22-06-2021
                                 Base Oil       Shipping
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc.          Hapag Lloyd        22-06-2021
                  Dedication     Load           Pakistan
                                 Container
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4           Kmtc           Disc. Load     United Marine      22-06-2021
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mutriba           23-06-2021     Disc. Gas Oil       Wilhelmsen Ship Services
Oriental Daphne   23-06-2021     Disc. Chemical        East Wind Shipping Co.
Milos             23-06-2021     Load Base Oil             East Wind Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Snoopy            23-06-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Sakura   24-06-2021     L/6000 Ethanol    East Wind Shipping Company
Independent       24-06-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
One Henry         24-06-2021     D/L Container          Ocean Network Express
Hudson
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nilam        23-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Navig8 Sirius     23-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Rverrich 7        23-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      Nil
MW-2                                                                      Nil
MW-4                                                                      Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Falcon         Coal           Wilhelmsen         22.06.2021
                  Trident
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia           Pam oil        Alpine             21.06.2021
                  Evergreen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak         22.06.2021
                  Seletar
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chemtrans      Mogas          Alpine             22.06.2021
                  Adriatic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Star           Soya bean      WMA                22.06.2021
                  Calypso
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
                                 Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Seletar    Containers     Maersk Pak                        23.06.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Adami             LNG            Alpine                         Jun. 23, 2021
Seacon-8          Gen.           Asia Marine                             -do-
                  Cargo
Leopold Staff     Project        Sino Trans                              -do-
                  Cargo
Thor Monadic      Coal           Wilhelmsen                              -do-
BBC               Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for berth
Confidence
Pangeo            Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Sea Bravery       Coal           G.A.C                                      -
Dato Success      Coal           Sea Trade                                  -
Thor Caliber      Coal           G.A.C                                      -
VSL Castor        Coal           East Wind                                  -
Jabal Hafit       Coal           Posidon
El-Tethys         Gen. Cargo     Legend Shipping
Southern          Palm oil       Alpine
Robin
Ashley Lady       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Karema            Mogas          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
African           Coal           -                                 23.06.2021
Sanderling
CMA CGM Orfeo     Containers     CMA CGM                           23.06.2021
Irenes Ray        Containers     -                                       -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Shipping Intelligence

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.