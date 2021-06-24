Markets
Shipping Intelligence
24 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 Mutriba Disc. Wilhelmsen 20-06-2021
Gas Oil Ship Services
OP-2 Jag Pooja Disc Alpine Marine 21-06-2021
Mogas Services
B-2 Oriental Disc. East Wind 22-06-2021
Daphne Chemical Shipping Co.
B-5 Han Hui Load Legend Shipping 23-06-2021
General & Logistic
Cargo
B-8/B-9 Cosco Disc. Cosco 22-06-2021
Rotterdam Load Shipping Lines
Container
B-13/B-14 Evropi Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 21-06-2021
& Trading
B-14/B-15 Thalassic Disc. Soya Ocean Services 09-06-2021
Bean Seeds
Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load General Latif Trading 17-05-2021
Cargo Company
Nmb-1 Mobine Load Rice N.s Shipping 21-06-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24 Milos Load East Wind 22-06-2021
Base Oil Shipping
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc. Hapag Lloyd 22-06-2021
Dedication Load Pakistan
Container
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc. Load United Marine 22-06-2021
Colombo Container Agencies
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mutriba 23-06-2021 Disc. Gas Oil Wilhelmsen Ship Services
Oriental Daphne 23-06-2021 Disc. Chemical East Wind Shipping Co.
Milos 23-06-2021 Load Base Oil East Wind Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Snoopy 23-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Oriental Sakura 24-06-2021 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company
Independent 24-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
One Henry 24-06-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express
Hudson
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Nilam 23-06-2021 Container Ship -
Navig8 Sirius 23-06-2021 Tanker -
Rverrich 7 23-06-2021 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Falcon Coal Wilhelmsen 22.06.2021
Trident
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Asia Pam oil Alpine 21.06.2021
Evergreen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 22.06.2021
Seletar
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Alpine 22.06.2021
Adriatic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Star Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021
Calypso
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Seletar Containers Maersk Pak 23.06.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Adami LNG Alpine Jun. 23, 2021
Seacon-8 Gen. Asia Marine -do-
Cargo
Leopold Staff Project Sino Trans -do-
Cargo
Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen -do-
BBC Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth
Confidence
Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen -
Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C -
Dato Success Coal Sea Trade -
Thor Caliber Coal G.A.C -
VSL Castor Coal East Wind -
Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon
El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping
Southern Palm oil Alpine
Robin
Ashley Lady Gas oil Alpine -
Karema Mogas Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
African Coal - 23.06.2021
Sanderling
CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM 23.06.2021
Irenes Ray Containers - -do-
=============================================================================
