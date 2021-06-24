KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 Mutriba Disc. Wilhelmsen 20-06-2021 Gas Oil Ship Services OP-2 Jag Pooja Disc Alpine Marine 21-06-2021 Mogas Services B-2 Oriental Disc. East Wind 22-06-2021 Daphne Chemical Shipping Co. B-5 Han Hui Load Legend Shipping 23-06-2021 General & Logistic Cargo B-8/B-9 Cosco Disc. Cosco 22-06-2021 Rotterdam Load Shipping Lines Container B-13/B-14 Evropi Disc. Dap Bulk Shipping 21-06-2021 & Trading B-14/B-15 Thalassic Disc. Soya Ocean Services 09-06-2021 Bean Seeds Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load General Latif Trading 17-05-2021 Cargo Company Nmb-1 Mobine Load Rice N.s Shipping 21-06-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24 Milos Load East Wind 22-06-2021 Base Oil Shipping B-26/B-27 Northern Disc. Hapag Lloyd 22-06-2021 Dedication Load Pakistan Container ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc. Load United Marine 22-06-2021 Colombo Container Agencies ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mutriba 23-06-2021 Disc. Gas Oil Wilhelmsen Ship Services Oriental Daphne 23-06-2021 Disc. Chemical East Wind Shipping Co. Milos 23-06-2021 Load Base Oil East Wind Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Snoopy 23-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Oriental Sakura 24-06-2021 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Independent 24-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Spirit One Henry 24-06-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Hudson ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Nilam 23-06-2021 Container Ship - Navig8 Sirius 23-06-2021 Tanker - Rverrich 7 23-06-2021 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Nil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Falcon Coal Wilhelmsen 22.06.2021 Trident ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Pam oil Alpine 21.06.2021 Evergreen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 22.06.2021 Seletar ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Alpine 22.06.2021 Adriatic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Star Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021 Calypso ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date Nil ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Maersk Seletar Containers Maersk Pak 23.06.2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Adami LNG Alpine Jun. 23, 2021 Seacon-8 Gen. Asia Marine -do- Cargo Leopold Staff Project Sino Trans -do- Cargo Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen -do- BBC Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth Confidence Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen - Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C - Dato Success Coal Sea Trade - Thor Caliber Coal G.A.C - VSL Castor Coal East Wind - Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping Southern Palm oil Alpine Robin Ashley Lady Gas oil Alpine - Karema Mogas Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= African Coal - 23.06.2021 Sanderling CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM 23.06.2021 Irenes Ray Containers - -do- =============================================================================

