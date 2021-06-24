Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

ANL
34.80
Increased By
▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC
19.99
Increased By
▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL
25.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN
94.82
Increased By
▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP
8.52
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO
12.67
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC
123.65
Decreased By
▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL
47.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL
23.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL
26.95
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL
18.44
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL
10.95
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC
80.59
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL
8.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL
22.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO
43.44
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL
4.18
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM
15.90
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF
47.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL
35.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL
11.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER
9.90
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL
90.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL
25.68
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC
12.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK
1.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP
47.01
Decreased By
▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG
161.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY
42.75
Decreased By
▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL
3.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
Comments are closed on this story.