KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 788,027,152 492,181,897 22,997,071,933 13,607,157,727 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,436,887,263 (1,387,016,760) 49,870,503 Local Individuals 22,185,959,795 (22,723,419,799) (537,460,003) Local Corporates 10,829,459,574 (10,341,870,074) 487,589,500 ===============================================================================

