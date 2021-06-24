Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 23, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
788,027,152 492,181,897 22,997,071,933 13,607,157,727
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,436,887,263 (1,387,016,760) 49,870,503
Local Individuals 22,185,959,795 (22,723,419,799) (537,460,003)
Local Corporates 10,829,459,574 (10,341,870,074) 487,589,500
