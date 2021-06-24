ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                          DATE        TIME
=========================================================
Ravi Textile Mills L td               24-06-2021    11:00
Atlas Battery Limited                 24-06-2021    08:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd             24-06-2021    11:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   24-06-2021    11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd                24-06-2021    14:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd                24-06-2021    10:00
International Steels Ltd              24-06-2021    15:00
Cherat Cement Comapny Ltd             24-06-2021    14:30
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            24-06-2021    10:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd        25-06-2021    14:30
Summit Bank Limited                   25-06-2021    11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd                  25-06-2021    11:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd           25-06-2021    11:15
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd     26-06-2021    16:00
Macter International Ltd              26-06-2021    10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited            28-06-2021    16:00
Shield Corporation Ltd                28-06-2021    11:00
BIPL Securities Limited               28-06-2021    10:30
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                          28-06-2021    11:30
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                28-06-2021    11:00
International Industries Ltd          28-06-2021    15:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd               28-06-2021    11:30
Indus Motor Comapny Ltd               28-06-2021    16:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd        29-06-2021    10:00
Treet Corporation Ltd                 29-06-2021    11:00
Thal Limited                          29-06-2021    14:30
Olympia Mills Ltd                     30-06-2021    11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd          30-06-2021    10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              08-07-2021    11:00
=========================================================

