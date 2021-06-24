KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== (MZNP-ETF) 30.06.2021 12.50% (i) - - - 28.06.2021 Meezan Pakistan Year End To 28.06.2021 Packages Limited - - - - - 01.07.2021 (#) To 09.07.2021 Century Paper & - - - - 16.07.2021 10.07.2021 Board Mills Limited 03.30.P.M. To EOGM 16.07.2021 Chashma Sugar - - - - 14.07.2021 4.07.2021 Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 14.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (#) Revised dates of Book Closure

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021