24 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(MZNP-ETF) 30.06.2021 12.50% (i) - - - 28.06.2021
Meezan Pakistan Year End To 28.06.2021
Packages Limited - - - - - 01.07.2021 (#)
To 09.07.2021
Century Paper & - - - - 16.07.2021 10.07.2021
Board Mills Limited 03.30.P.M. To
EOGM 16.07.2021
Chashma Sugar - - - - 14.07.2021 4.07.2021
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 14.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (#) Revised dates of Book Closure
