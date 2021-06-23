ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US indices rise at open as rally continues

  • The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 33,942.77.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, continuing a rally that began earlier in the week as traders bet that inflation was less of a threat than once feared.

Investors have been divided for months over whether the US economy's reopening would cause persistent price increases, and a combination of new data and a shift in Federal Reserve sentiment appears to have convinced them inflation will be temporary.

About 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent at 4,249.90. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 percent to 14,290.21, building on Tuesday's record close.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 33,942.77.

"It is back to status quo for the stock market," said Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com, who added traders were reassured after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that higher inflation is a short-term issue.

Stocks have rocketed higher during the Covid-19 pandemic after the Fed pledged it would keep its lending rate lower for longer to achieve maximum employment after the mass layoffs caused by measures to stop the virus.

Wall Street S&P 500 Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

US indices rise at open as rally continues

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters