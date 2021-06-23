ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021
Markets

TSX flat on dismal retail sales data; energy stocks gain

  • The energy sector climbed 1.4% as US crude prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3%.
  • The financials sector inched down 0.1% and the industrials sector fell 0.4%.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as data showed domestic retail sales plunged in April and May, while energy stocks advanced on stronger crude prices.

The nation's retail trade fell 5.7% in April, the sharpest decline in a year, as shops and other businesses were shuttered amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Statistics Canada data showed.

The energy sector climbed 1.4% as US crude prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3%.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.54 points, or 0.02%, at 20,204.19.

The financials sector inched down 0.1% and the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,780.7 an ounce.

On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 111 issues declined for a 1.04-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.85 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp, which jumped 3.7%, and miner Teck Resources Ltd, up 3.5%.

Empire Company Ltd fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after the conglomerate warned that it expects the pandemic to continue affecting the company during 2022, including its same-store sales.

The second-biggest decliner was uranium miner Nexgen Energy Ltd, down 3.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada, TC Energy Corp and Surge Energy Inc.

The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with a total volume of 26.45 million shares.

