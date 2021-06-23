ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
German bonds steady, periphery outperforms after Draghi

  • We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.
  • Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell 1 basis point at -0.17%.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

MILAN: German bond yields steadied on Wednesday, tracking US Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, while peripheral borrowing costs fell after comments from Italian prime minister Mario Draghi.

"We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances," Powell told a US House of Representatives panel.

US bond yields edged higher in London trade, with the 10-year Treasury up 0.5 basis points at 1.48%, after dipping on Tuesday.

"The fixed income market is currently consolidating, with the US 10-year bond yield at around 1.5% and the 10-year Bund at -0.15%-0.2% ahead of the next US job data, which might trigger further direction," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell 1 basis point at -0.17%.

"With the first round of post-meeting Fed guidance out of the way, markets seem to be calming around levels from last Wednesday," Commerzbank analysts told customers, adding that they stick with their "short bias in Bunds".

Italian bond prices - which move inversely with yields - outperformed as the European Commission approved on Tuesday Italy's 191.5 billion euro plan and after Prime Minister Mario Draghi said EU fiscal stimulus was essential.

Italy needs an EU-wide expansionary fiscal policy to achieve stable growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, Draghi told parliament on Wednesday ahead of a European Union leaders meeting.

"Draghi's statements are supporting peripheral bonds, especially those statements related to the stability pact and when he hints to the fact that the EU recovery plan could become permanent," Allianz's Maxia added.

The European Union's stability and growth pact will not be enforced in the same form as before the COVID-19 pandemic, Draghi added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 2 basis points to 0.88%, after falling as much as 3 bps. Spain's and Portugal's 10-year yields were also down 2 bps.

German and euro zone June PMI data didn't trigger much price action as investors already priced in an improvement in the economy.

Analysts said euro zone government bonds would be supported by the dovish stance of the European Central Bank, which is expected to last longer than the Fed's.

Unicredit analysts see a tightening of the yield spread between US and German government bonds in the coming months to reflect the difference in central bank support, especially once the Fed starts a formal discussion on QE tapering.

They said in a research note euro zone's supply was likely to be negative due to ECB purchases, while purchases from the Fed are expected to be lower than net issuance.

