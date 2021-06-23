ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities mostly dip on US rate jitters

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.3 percent to 7,107.31 points just after midday.
AFP Updated 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: European equities mostly fell Wednesday, as dealers set aside news of soaring eurozone and UK business activity to focus on stubburn US interest rate concerns.

In early afternoon eurozone deals, Frankfurt stocks shed 0.7 percent and Paris lost 0.6 percent in value, erasing initial gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.3 percent to 7,107.31 points just after midday.

Markets remain concerned that strong rises to inflation will cause the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to raise interest rates faster than expected, impacting the global post-Covid economic recovery.

Fed chief Jerome Powell attempted to ease concerns on Tuesday over the timing of higher interest rates.

"Federal Reserve efforts to quell negative sentiment ... have brought some stability," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"However, while Powell stated that the Fed would not raise rates on inflation expectations alone, there is still a risk that continued upside in prices force the bank to tighten policy sooner than expected."

Asian markets rose as Powell's remarks reassured investors who had been rattled last week by the bank's forecasts of an earlier-than-flagged hike in interest rates.

Back in Europe, a key survey showed eurozone business activity jumped at its fastest rate in 15 years this month, as a reopened economy unleashed pent-up demand in Europe.

IHS Markit's PMI index -- which shows the earliest trends in manufacturing and service sectors -- said eurozone activity leapt from 57.1 in May to a booming 59.2 in June, far above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

The data set the scene for major growth, closing the chapter on a double-dip recession that came with the second wave lockdowns of last autumn and winter.

IHS Market also revealed that Britain's private sector business activity expanded at a near-record pace as firms reopen from lockdown.

Oil prices extended gains to sit around multi-year highs on increasing optimism over demand as the world economy reopens and governments talk about easing quarantine measures, allowing easier overseas travel.

Analysts said the lack of progress on the Iran nuclear deal was also providing support as it puts off the return of supplies to the global market from the major producer.

Brent oil hit $75.66 per barrel, the highest level since late October 2018, while New York crude is trading at a similar level.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rebounded to sit near $34,000 one day after falling below $29,000 for the first time since January.

The unit has taken a hit this week by fresh moves to crack down on cryptocurrencies by China.

"Bitcoin's continued sell-off has contributed to a negative outlook by traders driven by bearish news out of China," said analyst Nick Mancini at Trade The Chain.

Key figures at 1110 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,111.10 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.7 percent at 15,530.68

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 6,574.19

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.7 percent at 4,095.82

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 28,874.89 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 28,817.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,566.22 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 33,945.58 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1947 from $1.1940 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3963 from $1.3949

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.52 pence from 85.60 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.02 yen from 110.65 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $75.54 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $73.44 per barrel

European stocks eurozone economic recovery FTSE 100 index Frankfurt stocks US interest rate

European equities mostly dip on US rate jitters

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters