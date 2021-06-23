ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
ASL 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (4.76%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
BYCO 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 125.45 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.59%)
EPCL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
HASCOL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
HUBC 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.4%)
MLCF 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PAEL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
PPL 90.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-7.21%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
UNITY 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.81%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,251 Increased By ▲ 10.07 (0.19%)
BR30 27,386 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.14%)
KSE100 48,065 Increased By ▲ 78.02 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,343 Increased By ▲ 17.48 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies gain as Fed reassures on rates; Thai central bank in focus

  • Baht firmed 0.4% and Thai stocks inched higher, as investors also awaited a Bank of Thailand meeting
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

Thailand's baht came off a nine-month low on Wednesday and the Philippine peso snapped a six-day losing run, after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would not raise interest rates too quickly.

The baht firmed 0.4% and Thai stocks inched higher, as investors also awaited a Bank of Thailand meeting where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates at a record low and cut its growth forecast.

The tourism-reliant nation has seen revenues plummet over the last year due to the pandemic, prompting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to announce a plan last week to gradually reopen Thailand to visitors within 120 days to revive the economy.

"The Bank of Thailand's comments on the reopening of the country will be key today," said Sunthorn Thongthip, a strategist with Kasikorn Securities, adding that investors will be looking at what it says about the economic impact of that.

Shares in the Philippines and Singapore led the way for emerging Asian stock markets, after Powell reaffirmed on Tuesday the Fed's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market and to not hike rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

Among currencies, the South Korean won rose 0.5%, while Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit also advanced modestly.

Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses since last week after the dollar rose when the Fed indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme.

"Markets may have assessed Powell's testimony as reassuring," said Yeap Jun Rong, a strategist at IG Markets.

Manila stocks were up 0.7% and the peso firmed 0.3%. Philippines' central bank is also widely expected to maintain record low rates in its meeting on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1 basis points at 1.66%

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.4 basis points at 3.282%

Philippines baht US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Prime Minister Prayuth Chan ocha Kasikorn Securities

Asian currencies gain as Fed reassures on rates; Thai central bank in focus

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters