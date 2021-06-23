ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
Tesla opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities

  • Tesla moved into the solar business in 2016 with its $2.6 billion purchase of California-based Solar City, and has said it is keen to develop its energy business.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it has opened its first charging station in China with its own solar and energy storage facilities.

The charging station in Lhasa city will generate power from sunlight and store it in the energy storage facilities for electric vehicles to charge, the company said in a Weibo post.

Tesla moved into the solar business in 2016 with its $2.6 billion purchase of California-based Solar City, and has said it is keen to develop its energy business.

The company's solar services include Solar Roof, a power generating system meant to look like normal roof tiles, and Power wall, which can store power generated by solar panels.

Last year, Tesla, which is making electric vehicles in Shanghai, put out job ads for solar and energy storage project managers in China.

