ANL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.09%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.54%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.92%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 27,379 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.01 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,326 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Indian shares flat as tech losses offset gains in automaker stocks

  • Software services firm Wipro was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, falling 2%.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, as gains in automakers and Hero MotoCorp were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.03% at 15,767.35 by 0546 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.02% to 52,579.69.

India's largest motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp rose 2.5% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, after the company said it would increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 1.

Maruti Suzuki was also among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 2%. Jefferies said on Tuesday in a research note that India's auto demand was recovering again.

Among global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index ended at a record high overnight, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, as Fed chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's intent to keep an eye on inflation and not hasten to hike rates.

