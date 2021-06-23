ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.76%)
ASL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
DGKC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.88%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
TRG 161.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.86%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 5,249 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0.14%)
BR30 27,380 Increased By ▲ 33.13 (0.12%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 19.02 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,321 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Tokyo's Nikkei index opens slightly higher

  • Shares of Chinese restaurant chain Totenko rallied 6.41 percent at 1,245 yen after Ueno Zoo near one of its outlets announced a giant panda had delivered twins.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares enjoyed a second straight day of gains, as worries over US rate policy eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent or 22.48 points at 28,906.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 percent or 2.62 points at 1,956.91.

Wednesday's gains came after US Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell stressed at a congressional hearing that most factors pushing prices higher are "areas that are directly affected by the reopening" of the economy after its pandemic-enforced shutdown.

"There's no reason why it should leave a mark on inflation, say, a year or so ahead, because we should be through it, then," Powell said.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq powered to a fresh record after a strong bounceback from last week's rout.

Japanese shares "are seen led by purchases as investors took heart from Fed chair Powell's careful position on a rate hike he showed in testimony" on Tuesday, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"However, profit-taking could emerge" in later trade, it added.

The dollar fetched 110.73 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.68 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Nissan was down 1.33 percent at 535.5 yen after a report said it will adjust July production because of a chip shortage, while its bigger rival Toyota was off 1.14 percent at 9,846 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was up 1.97 percent at 82,950 yen, but many high-tech shares were lower, with Sony trading down 1.84 percent at 10,670 yen.

Shares of Chinese restaurant chain Totenko rallied 6.41 percent at 1,245 yen after Ueno Zoo near one of its outlets announced a giant panda had delivered twins.

And French restaurant chain Seiyoken, also a celebrated establishment in Ueno, was trading up 4.43 percent at 919 yen in early trade.

