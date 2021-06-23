ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.74%)
ASC 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.4%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
DGKC 125.64 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.99%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.42%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.77%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (0.11%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,009 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Brent oil may rise into $75.55-$76 range

  • A further correction from the current level may be limited to $73.80.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $75.55 to $76 per barrel, as an uptrend from $64.57 has resumed.

The trend is riding on a wave C, which has overcome a key barrier at $74.54, its 100% projection level. Chances are it may extend to $78.35.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $68.11 reveals the immediate resistance at $75.01, which triggered a shallow correction.

The correction could be considered as a pullback towards $74.54, now a strong support. A further correction from the current level may be limited to $73.80.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

