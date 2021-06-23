Brent oil may rise into $75.55-$76 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $75.55 to $76 per barrel, as an uptrend from $64.57 has resumed.

The trend is riding on a wave C, which has overcome a key barrier at $74.54, its 100% projection level. Chances are it may extend to $78.35.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $68.11 reveals the immediate resistance at $75.01, which triggered a shallow correction.

The correction could be considered as a pullback towards $74.54, now a strong support. A further correction from the current level may be limited to $73.80.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.