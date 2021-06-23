Markets
Brent oil may rise into $75.55-$76 range
- A further correction from the current level may be limited to $73.80.
23 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $75.55 to $76 per barrel, as an uptrend from $64.57 has resumed.
The trend is riding on a wave C, which has overcome a key barrier at $74.54, its 100% projection level. Chances are it may extend to $78.35.
Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $68.11 reveals the immediate resistance at $75.01, which triggered a shallow correction.
The correction could be considered as a pullback towards $74.54, now a strong support. A further correction from the current level may be limited to $73.80.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules
Brent oil may rise into $75.55-$76 range
Govt takes major step towards promoting IB
Google faces antitrust probe
Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit
Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM
Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay
PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape
PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’
US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon
PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan
UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains
Read more stories
Comments