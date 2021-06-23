Noor placed on ADB board

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Noor Ahmad of the Secretariat Group as Executive Director/Alternative Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Establishment Division notified the posting of Ahmad here Tuesday.

The notification stated that Noor Ahmad, a BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as secretary Economic Affairs Division is transferred and appointed as Executive Director/ Alternative Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the ADB for a period of four years with effect from July 1, 2021.

