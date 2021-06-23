Azerbaijan awards Jubilee Medal to Omar, others

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Republic of Azerbaijan has awarded the Jubilee Medal of the Azerbaijan to then federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, and then additional secretary to the President of Pakistan Humaira Ahmed in recognition of the special services for the improvement and strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The awards were bestowed in a special ceremony held at the Azerbaijan embassy.

Omar Ayub Khan is now Minister for Economic Affairs Division and Humaira Ahmed is now posted as secretary Federal Public Service Commission.

