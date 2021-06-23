NAB Karachi decides to expand inquiries

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has decided to expand inquiries and investigations in various cases.

The decision was made in the regional board meetings held at NAB Karachi on the other day. The regional board has decided to file references in five cases and covert inquiry in one case. The total worth of cases recommended comes to the tune of Rs 1.4 billion approximately.

The board has decided references against the management of M/s Karim Housing Private Limited Karachi and others regarding Gulshan-e-Dozan Housing Project and in the project of Gulshan-e-Illahi over the allegation of cheating the public at large. The total amount involved in these cases is estimated to be Rs 1.22 billion involving more than 841 affectees.

Another reference against officers / officials of land utilization department and others in respect of allotment of 400 acres government land in Deh Gondpass, District West, Karachi was discussed and the board has decided filing of reference after the approval of the competent authority.

The accused persons illegally regularized government land admeasuring 400 acres in Deh Gondpass, District West Karachi by the then Sindh Lands Committee constituted under Sindh Urban State Land (Ordinance-III of 2001) which did not fall in the purview of said committee. The accused persons have provided millions of rupees losses to the government exchequer.

The board has also decided the reference against Khalid Solangi & others on the allegation of cheating public at large through impersonation and supplementary reference against Noman Ali Bhatti and Mohammad Shafiq on the allegation of illegal sales tax refund on fake / flying invoices. Furthermore, the board has decided to convert inquiry into investigation against Hadi Bux Buriro, Ex-Secretary Sindh Assembly and others regarding illegal appointments and out of turn promotions in the Sindh Assembly.

