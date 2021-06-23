ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB Karachi decides to expand inquiries

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has decided to expand inquiries and investigations in various cases.

The decision was made in the regional board meetings held at NAB Karachi on the other day. The regional board has decided to file references in five cases and covert inquiry in one case. The total worth of cases recommended comes to the tune of Rs 1.4 billion approximately.

The board has decided references against the management of M/s Karim Housing Private Limited Karachi and others regarding Gulshan-e-Dozan Housing Project and in the project of Gulshan-e-Illahi over the allegation of cheating the public at large. The total amount involved in these cases is estimated to be Rs 1.22 billion involving more than 841 affectees.

Another reference against officers / officials of land utilization department and others in respect of allotment of 400 acres government land in Deh Gondpass, District West, Karachi was discussed and the board has decided filing of reference after the approval of the competent authority.

The accused persons illegally regularized government land admeasuring 400 acres in Deh Gondpass, District West Karachi by the then Sindh Lands Committee constituted under Sindh Urban State Land (Ordinance-III of 2001) which did not fall in the purview of said committee. The accused persons have provided millions of rupees losses to the government exchequer.

The board has also decided the reference against Khalid Solangi & others on the allegation of cheating public at large through impersonation and supplementary reference against Noman Ali Bhatti and Mohammad Shafiq on the allegation of illegal sales tax refund on fake / flying invoices. Furthermore, the board has decided to convert inquiry into investigation against Hadi Bux Buriro, Ex-Secretary Sindh Assembly and others regarding illegal appointments and out of turn promotions in the Sindh Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Sindh Assembly NAB Karachi Noman Ali Bhatti Mohammad Shafiq

NAB Karachi decides to expand inquiries

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.