Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,358 and 517 new cases emerged when 13,243 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,358 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,243 samples were tested which detected 517 cases that constituted 3.9 percent current detection rate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021