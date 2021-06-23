Opposition raises concerns in Sindh PA over toxic canal water

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday raised concerns over the toxic canal water in Ghotki, blaming the PPP rule for the untreated irrigation supplies that continue to damage agriculture produce in the northern district of the province.

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar of the GDA blamed the Sindh government for failing to treat the toxic water flowing down into Ghotki canals from upper riparian Punjab.

At the post-budget 2021-22 debate, he said t “it has now been quite a while that toxic water from Punjab is flowing down into Ghotki canals damaging agriculture land.” No steps, he said the government has taken yet to stop the perilous water supplies.

PPP’s female legislator Dr Sajeela Laghari criticized the PTI’s central government for ‘ignoring’ Sindh’s rights, saying that “whenever PPP rules the federal government it gives rights to Sindh.” She lauded the Sindh government for presenting ‘the best’ budget for next fiscal year. “The Sindh government has solved roads problems in my constituency,” she said.

Dr Sanjay Gangwani of the PTI said despite fiscal budget allocation for healthcare grows every year HIV is still on the rise in Sindh. “Diseases from unclean drinking water are growing,” he said.

A minority legislator of the ruling PPP Rana Hamir Singh stressed in the employing of latest technology for overcoming of water crisis in Sindh.

Livestock, he said is the only living of people in rural areas of Sindh, adding that people may be compelled to make exodus once the key life resources become unavailable.

He asked his party rule to provide a free of cost solar power generating water pumps for people of Tharparkar. RO plants, he said, have become unworkable in that to produce clean water. “A company given the contract for (setting up) RO plants has become fraudulent,” Rana said. He demanded of the Sindh government to restore 750 RO plants so that people could easily have access to potable water.

“We are obliged to the Sindh Irrigation Department for building 20 dams in Nangarparkar,” he thanked and hoped that these dams will help rejuvenate 80,000 acres of crop land in district and will bring a green revolution for people.

The PTI’s Adeel Ahmed called Chief Minister Sindh ‘zero aala.’ as his remarks, resulting in turning off of his microphone.

Thus, the PTI lawmakers began protest for once again a speech denial to opposition legislators. They staged a protest walkout from the house. Several legislators expressed their views in fiscal budget 2021-22.

The session will resume debate on Wednesday at 2 pm.

