Punjab Assembly introduces important bills

LAHORE: The government on Tuesday introduce the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Bill 2021, Qarshi University (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021, The Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 and the Punjab and the Regularisation of Service (Amendment ) Bill 2021.

The session started 1 hour 48 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The speaker referred the bills to the Special Committee No 2 and called for a report in two months.

Earlier, speaker expresses his anger over the absence of minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfaz and said that instead of parliamentary secretary minister should answer the questions. The speaker adjourned the question hour relating to higher education department.

The House unanimously passed a resolution presented by PML(N) MPA Safdar Shakir regarding construction of important road from Zafar Chowk to Tehsil Samunderi in district Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021