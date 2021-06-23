Afghan peace process

According to media reports, the Taliban and Afghan forces clashed on the outskirts of the strategic northern city of Kunduz, with the Taliban claiming to have captured three districts in the region in a week. That the Taliban will be over-running the Afghan forces in matters of months is a strong possibility because they have seized more than 50 of the country’s 421 districts since the US military began its final withdrawal the early May.

This landlocked country appears to be inching towards an internecine civil war. That peace in Afghanistan is peace in Pakistan is a fact. The situation is fraught with some grave challenges for Pakistan as well. The European Union and the countries such as the US, China and Russia must help find out ways and means aimed at creating peace and bringing about economic development in Afghanistan. It is, however, interesting to note that the US has hinted at slowing down troops withdrawal from Afghanistan due to the gains made by Taliban recently.

Saleem Shinwari (Quetta)

