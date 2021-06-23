PPP senators meet Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party senators for the Legislative Committee in the Parliament, called on the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said a press release.

Among those who called on him were Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Raza Rabbani, Senator Farooq H Naek, Senator Taj Haider, and Senator Shahadat Awan.

The electoral reforms were discussed during the meeting. Members of the National Assembly also met with and briefed the chairman PPP on the political situation in their areas.

Members who called on the Chairman included Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Abdul Qadir Patel, Rafiq Jamali, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Shazia Ata Marri, Agha Rafiullah, Khurshid Junejo, Shagufta Jamani, Naseeba Chana, Dr. Mehreen Bhutto, Shahida Rahmani and Rifat Mahesar.

President Post Labor Bureau Dawood Shah and Board of Trustees member Hussain Kachchi also called on Bilawal and apprised him of the injustices taking place in the Karachi Labor Board.

The delegation complained to the chairman PPP that a conspiracy was being hatched to lay off 900 people by undermining the independence of the Postal Labor Board.—PR

