Undertrial suspect dies mysteriously in FIA’s custody

ISLAMABAD: An under trial suspect, on Tuesday, died under mysterious circumstances in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sources said that, the agency had arrested a suspect identified as Amir Hafeez, a travel agent, a resident of Bhara Kahu in a fraud case, and shifted him to the prison of the Islamabad zone.

The suspect was found dead inside the bathroom of the prison, they said.

They said that police shifted the body for autopsy and started investigation with respect to the incident.

Apparently, the suspect committed suicide but the real cause of death will be ascertained after detail post-mortem, they said, while quoting the police.

According to the FIA spokesman, suspect arrested by Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking (AHST) of the agency died in prison bathroom.

According to evidence collected from the scene, the suspect has committed suicide by using drawstring.

He said that Director FIA Islamabad has written a letter to sessions judge Islamabad for judicial inquiry of the incident.

The incident was immediately brought into the notice of area magistrate before the body was sent for autopsy after collection of evidence from the scene.

The director FIA has suspended four officials including the Station House Officer (SHO) AHST.

Following the direction of Director General (DG) FIA, a three-member committee headed by Additional Director General North Abubakar Khuda Bakash to conduct a detail inquiry of the incident.

The other members of the committee include additional director general immigration Ashraf Zubair Siddiqu and additional director anti-corruption circle Waheedur Rheman Khattak.

The DG FIA directed the committee to present its report within one week after reviewing all facts regarding the incident.

The deceased was arrested by the FIA on June 19 in case no 520/20 under section 18/22 of Immigration Ordinance.

The deceased was handed over to the FIA on four-day physical remand.

The deceased was accused of embezzling Rs1800,000 for sending three persons to Canada for employment.

