Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 61,067 tonnes of cargo comprising 45,013 tonnes of import cargo and 16,054 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 45,013 comprised of 4,506 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,887 tonnes of DAP, 6,961 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 30,659 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 16,054 tonnes comprised of 16,054 tonnes of containerized cargo.

As many as 1423 containers were handled out of which 243 were of imports and 1180 were of exports. 243 import containers comprised of 124 of 20s and 33 of 40s. Imports empty container was 41 of 20s and 06 of 40s. Export containers 1180 comprised of 319 of 20s and 407 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 31 of 20s and 08 of 40s.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Kota Nilam, Jag Pooja, Evropi and Navig8 Sirius have berthed at Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Some 05 Csl Sophie, Teera Bhum, Alliance, Mahavir and As Sicilia have sailed out from Karachi Port on 22-06-2021.

Approximately, 12 cargos namely Oriental Daphne, Zhu Jiang, Lourdes, ilos, Berlin Express, Northern Dedication, Cosco Rotterdam, Sea Power, Snoopy, Glorious Hope, Haa Hu1 and Hyundai Colombo were expected to arrive on 22-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 161,691 tonnes, comprising 122,270 tonnes imports cargo and 39,691 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,077 Containers (1,988 TEUs imports and 2,089 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are fourteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Chemtrans Arctic, Star Calypso and Falcon Trident & another ship Maersk Seletar carrying Mogas, Soya bean, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at FOTCO, FAP, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday (today), 22nd June-2021, while a general cargo carrier 'Du Juang Song' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

