ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares up

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European shares settled higher on Tuesday as mining and energy stocks benefited from stable commodity prices, while investors hunkered down ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher after flitting between gains through the session, with mining stocks rising 1.3% as base metal prices appeared to have stabilized from a recent plunge.

Chemical stocks rose 1.1% to a record high, as investors favoured sectors most likely to benefit from an economic recovery this year. After logging its worst week in four months on Friday, the pan-European STOXX 600 was helped by encouraging comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on economic growth. Europe's volatility index was down at 17.77 after spiking to a one-month high of 22.99 on Monday.

Oil and gas stocks rose 0.9% as oil prices recovered from recent losses, while real estate stocks were also among the top gainers. Travel and leisure stocks rose 0.5% after British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country was working on easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people. Among individual movers, Irish building insulation maker Kingspan Group topped the STOXX 600 after it forecast strong sales for the first half of 2021. French healthcare group Sanofi fell 0.6%.

European shares US Federal Reserve STOXX 600 Chair Jerome Powell

European shares up

Govt takes major step towards promoting IB

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

PTI MNAs defend PM’s remarks on rape

PM’s UK visit put off due to ‘internal issues’

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

UN Afghanistan official warns over Taliban gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.