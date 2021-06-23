China stocks jump

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as banking stocks gained after Beijing's reform measures and energy stocks were lifted by higher oil prices. However, weakness in digital currency-related firms due to regulatory curbs capped gains in the region.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 5,122.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.8% at 3,557.41. Leading gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 1.6% as investors cheered the government's latest reform measures for the sector, while the CSI300 energy index climbed 2.3% on oil strength.

China's reforms to the way banks calculate deposit rates will help ease pressure on banks' funding costs, although the impact on lenders and depositors will be limited, an industry body overseeing rates said on Monday.

From Monday, China allowed banks to set ceilings on deposit rates by adding basis points to the benchmark rate, a shift from the previous practice of multiplying the benchmark rate, the Self-Disciplinary Mechanism for the Pricing of Market-Oriented Interest Rates said. Dual-listed energy giant Petrochina Co Ltd rose 5.3% and 5.9% in Shanghai and Hong Kong, respectively.