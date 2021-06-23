ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Wall Street climbs

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street rallied on Monday, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back in to energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Transports Average, considered a barometer of economic health, both jumped about 2%.

The S&P 500 value index, which includes banks, energy and other economically sensitive sectors and has led gains in US equities so far this year, surged 1.9%, outperforming a 0.9% rise in the growth index.

That was a stark reversal from last week, when the Fed's hawkish signals on monetary policy sparked a round of profit taking that wiped out value stocks' lead over growth this month and triggered the worst weekly performance for the Dow and the S&P 500 in months.

"The overall theme here is the market still does not know whether it wants easy money or tight money and it's in a tug of war," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with energy jumping 4.3% and leading the way, followed by financials, up 2.4%.

Microsoft Corp rose 1.2% to close at an all-time high. The S&P 500 has traded in a tight range this month as investors juggled fears of an overheating economy with optimism about a strong economic rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76% to end at 33,876.97 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.40% to 4,224.79. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.79% to 14,141.48.

Cryptocurrency stocks, including miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Group and crypto exchange Coinbase Global, tumbled between 1% and 4% on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining. Moderna Inc rallied 4.5% after a report said the drugmaker is adding two new production lines at a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots.

Market participants are girding for a major trading event on Friday, when the FTSE Russell completes the annual rebalancing of its indexes, potentially affecting trillions of dollars in investments. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.86-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 55 new lows. Volume on US exchanges was 10.1 billion shares, compared with the 11 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

