Sindh CNG stations closed till 29th

KARACHI: CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till June 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company said Tuesday.

According to a statement, the SSGC said that the stations will remain closed from June 22 to June 29. The decision was taken because of a gas shortfall and low-pressure.

The CNG Association has rejected the SSGC’s decision. Its leader Ghayas Paracha said that the institutional “incompetence” led to the gas crisis in the province.