LME official prices
23 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2119.50 2353.50 9042.50 2163.00 17310.00 31264.00 2832.00 2275.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2119.50 2353.50 9042.50 2163.00 17310.00 31264.00 2832.00 2275.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2370.50 9070.00 2172.00 17346.00 29810.00 2844.00 2260.50
3-months Seller 2100.00 2370.50 9070.00 2172.00 17346.00 29810.00 2844.00 2260.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26145.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26145.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
