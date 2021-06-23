THE RUPEE: Fall vs USD continues

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued its fall against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 158. However, at the time of writing of this report, dollar appeared to be stopping for a breather in global currency markets after taking off in wake of recent shift in interest rates policy by Federal Reserve last week. PKR also fell against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.10 and 158.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 70 paisas for buying and 80 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.30 and 158.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 25 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43 and 43.20 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 25 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling closing at 42.05 and 42.25 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 158.30 Open Offer Rs 158.80 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 158.10 Offer Rate Rs 158.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Tuesday.

The short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 158.00 and Rs 159.40 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.80 and Rs 220.00 against Monday’s closing rate of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained Rs 1 against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.70(buying) and Rs 158.80(selling) against last rate of Rs157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

It closed at Rs158.70(buying) and Rs 158.80(selling)

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021