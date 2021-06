KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 22, 2021).

================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================= As on: 22-06-2021 ================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================= Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 300,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 125.00 Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fert 200,000 131.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 131.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Ghani Global Holding 43,500 49.83 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Memon Sec. 105,000 49.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 148,500 49.28 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. K-Electric Limited 1,500,000 8.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 8.25 Insight Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. P.N.S.C. 275,000 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 275,000 75.00 MRA Sec. Trust Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 50,000 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.25 Surmawala Sec. Pearl Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 50,000 14.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 14.25 Surmawala Sec. Pearl Sec. TPLTrackker Limited. 50,000 15.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.20 ================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,573,500 =================================================================================================

