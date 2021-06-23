KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 699,352,255 426,264,946 18,993,852,744 11,606,015,703 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,767,138,085 (2,033,490,611) (266,352,525) Local Individuals 17,900,080,667 (17,321,335,360) 578,745,306 Local Corporates 9,362,231,548 (9,674,624,329) (312,392,781) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021