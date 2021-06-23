Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
23 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 22, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
699,352,255 426,264,946 18,993,852,744 11,606,015,703
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,767,138,085 (2,033,490,611) (266,352,525)
Local Individuals 17,900,080,667 (17,321,335,360) 578,745,306
Local Corporates 9,362,231,548 (9,674,624,329) (312,392,781)
