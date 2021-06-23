KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,241.45 High: 5,272.29 Low: 5,238.41 Net Change: (-) 10.86 Volume ('000): 542,170 Value ('000): 13,223,481 Makt Cap 1,459,105,797,168 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,628.44 NET CH. (-) 41.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,259.31 NET CH. (-) 21.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,750.14 NET CH. (-) 13.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,158.19 NET CH. (+) 1.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,438.21 NET CH. (+) 3.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021