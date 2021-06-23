Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 22, 2021). ==================================== BR...
23 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,241.45
High: 5,272.29
Low: 5,238.41
Net Change: (-) 10.86
Volume ('000): 542,170
Value ('000): 13,223,481
Makt Cap 1,459,105,797,168
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,628.44
NET CH. (-) 41.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,259.31
NET CH. (-) 21.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,750.14
NET CH. (-) 13.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,158.19
NET CH. (+) 1.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,438.21
NET CH. (+) 3.71
------------------------------------
As on: 22-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.