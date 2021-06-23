Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
23 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00
International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00
TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00
Cherat Cement Comapny Ltd 24-06-2021 14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 24-06-2021 11:00
Atlas Battery Limited 24-06-2021 08:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15
Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30
Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30
Macter International Ltd 26-06-2021 10:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30
Indus Motor Comapny Ltd 28-06-2021 16:00
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30
International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00
Olympia Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
