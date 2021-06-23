KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00 International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00 TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00 Cherat Cement Comapny Ltd 24-06-2021 14:30 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 24-06-2021 11:00 Atlas Battery Limited 24-06-2021 08:30 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15 Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30 Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30 Macter International Ltd 26-06-2021 10:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:00 Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30 Indus Motor Comapny Ltd 28-06-2021 16:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30 International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00 Olympia Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 =========================================================

